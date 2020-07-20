KD Records is for developing emerging artists – Kristen Dawodu, CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu better known as Kristen Dawodu is gifted Nigerian Entertainer who loves the business part of entertainment.

Dawodu is the brain behind the establishment of KD music Records.

In this interview with Vanguard News, the Business Administration graduate sheds more lights on the vision and mission of his 2 year old music label, artists signed, future projections and lots more.

Excerpts

Can you tell us more about KD records?

KD Records officially started in 2018 when myself; Kristen Dawodu and a group of Oluwagbenga Families investors and other small business owners decided to form a not for-profit organization for the aid and development of emerging artists.

What would you say is your mission and vision?

I would say our vision is to see a world where artists are supported and enabled to pursue the creation of amazing music, and to organically find connection with their audience in the music industry.

While our mission is to build a business that will help our clients to achieve their highest dreams within the shortest time possible and for we to be listed amongst the top 10 record label companies in the world

Do you have a studio?

Yes; Kd Record Studio. Our recording studio was constructed in 2018 for the perfection of acoustic sound. The facility was designed by Brainonthemix Brain mix studio engineer

From the ground up, each space was carefully envisioned and crafted for undisturbed live recording. KD Records Studio still operates today as a commercial space facilitating independent and commercial projects in Lagos Nigeria.

Our label also exists to make positively project the artists. We manage the development of songs, production of music, manufacturing of merchandise, creative marketing and distribution of our products.

What are your goals and values?

Our desired goal is to operate with a high standard of excellence in business organization and effectively manage music licensing and copyright processes, song promotion, royalty collection, and key partnerships around the world.

We also desire to create things that bring people to new places, and spark new creative thought in the industry.

What would you say makes you different from other Record Labels in Nigeria?

We practice a culture of honesty, trust, and open communication.

Who are the artistes under your label?

Ajayi Solomon popularly known as Specdo. He was officially signed in 2020.

We also signed two other artistes; David Ekarika Stage name DeeDee Age. He is 20, from Akwa Ibom State. His music genre are, Afro swing, Afro life, Afro fusion, trap , RnB, Soul (Instagram: @dee_chresto)

And then we have Precious Adelakun

Stage name; PreshLee. He is 21 from Osun State. His music genre are Hip-Hop/Rap

(Instagram am_preshlee)

For Specdo it is a one year contract, while the other two artists are in for a 2 year contract

