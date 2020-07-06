KB Filmworks strengthens patriotic love with ‘Agent From Abuja’

Kuramo Bay (KB) Filmworks said the release of its latest cinematic project, ‘’Agent from Abuja’’ was meant to strengthen the importance of patriotic love among Nigerians, home and abroad.

Inspired by the urgent need to address corruption, self-centred leadership and related social vices, the political thriller first narrate ways to tackle the socio-economic problems before advancing to unite citizens residing in the country and in the West on a crucial mission – working together for the improved fortunes of Nigeria through a sense of belonging.

The feature film equally converses with the African political class and subtly urges them to do better with good governance, and people-centric leadership to remove the clogs frustrating the progress of the continent. Rather than focus energies on lamentations alone, the entirety of the film casts a new look on making the African continent the cynosure of all eyes with developmental strides.

Written and directed by British-Nigerian filmmaker Ade Adepegba, the film featured stars including Victor Power, Chris Machari, Yvonne Hays, Toheeb Ibrahim and Sokari Erekosima.

Speaking on the essence of the project, the Director, Ade Adepegba said,, “The Nigerian and African societies have gone through harrowing experiences at the hands of greed, in our political and economic systems. Unfortunately, the situation does not conform to the communal spirit among Nigerians and indeed Africans wherever they may be. This is what we sought to address with this painstaking contribution, Agent From Abuja using relatable experiences to put the faults and excesses of our leaders in the spotlight.”

Official thriller here:

He noted that the film ‘’Agent From Abuja’’ follows the story of 4 idealistic Nigerians studying abroad (London) keen on contributing their quota towards the good of the motherland. To achieve their aim, they kidnap a former state governor in possession of stolen public funds and fleeing from an assassination attempt back home. However, the quest faces the combined threats of manipulation, suspicion and secrecy.

The Afrocentric political thriller is set in London, United Kingdom and is now available at https://gum.co/ AgentFromAbuja