JUST IN:FG Okays July 8th for resumption of domestic flights

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The federal government, Wednesday, approved the resumption of domestic flights across the nation’s airports with effect from July 8 after months of shutdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika who announced this yesterday also disclosed that the flights will commence with the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In a statement issued late Wednesday night by James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation, the Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Maiduguri airports will reopen to flights on the 11th of July, while other airports across the country will join on the 15th of July.

“Passengers looking to travel out of the country will have to wait a bit longer as the dates for the restart of international flights into and out of the country will be announced later,” the minister said.

Senator Sirika thanked stakeholders in the aviation industry as well as the Nigerian public who have had to cope with the adverse effects of the flight suspension for their perseverance and cooperation in ensuring a successful return of operations at the nation’s airports.

He advised passengers to abide by the safety guidelines and protocols put in place to ensure that the airports don’t become channels of infection for the dreaded coronavirus.

He further assured the government’s commitment to the rapid recovery of the aviation industry.

