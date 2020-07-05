Breaking News
JUST IN: Delta NLC chairman kidnapped

On 11:03 amIn Newsby
By Festus Ahon

ASABA -TENSION heightened, Saturday in Asaba, the Delta State capital, following the kidnap of the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in the State, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku by gunmen at about 8pm.

Vanguard gathered that the Labour leader was driving out, behind Immigration office along Ibusa on the Ughelli/Asaba Road when he was abducted by the gunmen who were robbing a drinking joint in the area.

Secretary of the NLC in the State, Comrade Innocent Ofoyade told our Correspondent, that Ofobruku was driving in NLC Sienna bus, adding that Ofobruku was on his way out that night to get drugs.

Ofoyade said he was intercepted by the hoodlums along his street, adding that the abductors were yet to establish contact with the family of the victim.

