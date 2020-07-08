Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

A Federal High Court judge, Justice A. M. Liman, on Tuesday, transferred the case file of the suit seeking to nullify the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of All Progressives Congress, APC, held on June 25, to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Legal practitioner and member of APC, Lateef Koyode Arigbarigo, had dragged the party to court over the legality of the NEC meeting held on June 25.

The plaintiff is asking the court to, among other things, nullify the decision taken at the meeting as well as set aside the party’s National Committee and all it decisions.

Joined as co-defendants in the suit are Victor Giadom, APC National Caretaker Committee and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

During the court hearing of an exparte motion filed by the plaintiff via Zoom, Justice Liman raised the issue of geographical jurisdiction of the suit insisting that the matter should have been filed in Abuja and not Lagos.

He subsequently ordered the case file transferred to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mr. Arigbarigo was represented during the Zoom court session by his lawyer, Dimien Edonkumoh.

The reliefs sought by the plaintiff include: “A declaration that it is ultra vires Article 17 (iv) 25 (B) of the Constitution of the All Progressive Congress for the National Executive Committee to by any disguise appoint Mai Mala Buni (governor of Yobe State) Isiaka Oyetola (governor of Osun State), and Sani Bella (Governor of Niger State) as members of the National Caretaker Committee Members of the All Progressive Congress and therefore their appointment as members of the committee is illegal, null and void ab initio.

“A declaration that the second defendant, from June 21, had ceased to be a member of the party upon his suspension by the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress;

“Thus the National Executive Committee meeting called by the second defendant on June 24 was illegal and all decisions taken in the said National Executive Committee meeting held on June 25 is/was null and void ab initio, the convener not being a member of the party as at when he convened the meeting.”

