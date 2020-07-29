Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A reliable party source in Akure said that leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party have kicked against the choice of Ikengboju Gboluga as deputy governor of the party’s candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

It was learnt that the leaders have insisted that the candidate should pick from any of the seven governorship aspirants that contested with him as earlier agreed upon before the contest to further close their ranks.

Vanguard was informed that the party leaders have decided to stay aloof if Jegede insists on the choice of Gboluga who is believed to be a close ally.

Also, other aspirants have decided to withdraw their support following what they termed as wrong decision by the parry governorship candidate,

They accused him of not carrying them and the other leaders along before the choice of Gboluga.

Consequently, a mass defection according to reports loom in the party sequel to the singular decision of Jegede.

Reports had it that while this decision may be responsible for Ajayi joining Mimiko ZLP, other aspirants have reportedly opened their doors for various entreaties from ruling APC and other political Party.

Party source said that Jegede has submitted the name of a woman as a decoy to beat the INEC deadline and was expected to substitute it for Gboluga later if he decided to wave aside the complaints of the party leaders.

Recall that Jegede had insisted that ” it is the governorship candidate that will pick his running mate because he needs the help of everybody.

” You consider a lot of variables by bringing everybody on board. The ultimate decision lies with you.

” lts the decision of the governor to pick his deputy and in doing this he must consult widely what’s going to be the value of such consideration.

Jegede said he will not want to pick a deputy who he “will start having problems with the very first day in office, “that will not be our portion in Ondo state”.

