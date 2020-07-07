Jaybytee set to redefine dancehall music

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria music industry is set to explode once again amidst Covid-19 Pandemic as another fast-rising dancehall singer and songwriter, Obiajulu Kachikwuru Okeyokafor, better known as Jaybytee is out with his dancehall music.

The vibes according to industry observers is in a class of its own, as no such quality of lyrics and production is found anywhere in the country at the moment.

According to the wonder boy from the East of Nigeria whose music is currently rocking the nation’s airwave and sending music lovers frenzy, he is “out to redefine the dancehall music.”

Born on the 21st January 1994 and raised in different parts of Eastern Nigeria, Jaybytee, an indigene of Anambra State started his music career doing underground collaborations with other up and coming artists while in the seminary where he was enrolled by his father with the hope of becoming a reverend father.

His parents later moved to Lagos after he graduated from the seminary. In 2011, he did a song titled “Kolo” with Kidco and in 2016, he did another song titled “Thank you Lord” ft reggae dancehall artiste, S.B Mogom which gained massive airplay around the world.

His recent song titled, “Wayo” ft Wale Kwame is now a club bang and delight to music lovers around the world. Jaybytee whose passion for music knows no bounds is no doubt one of the most talented emerging stars in the African continent.

