JACKPOT: NFL star seals most lucrative contract in sports history

The Super Bowl MVP agreed to a 10-year, $450 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs that runs through 2031, ESPN reported Monday.

While the contract isn’t completely guaranteed many NFL contracts aren’t the total value of it surpasses the 12-year, $426 million deal Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 as the most expensive contract in sports.

Mahomes’ contract includes an injury guarantee reportedly worth $140 million.

The dynamic quarterback was entering the fourth year of his rookie deal that paid him $16 million guaranteed. He could have become a free agent in 2022.

The 24-year-old Mahomes, the son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes, tossed 50 touchdowns in his first full season in the league and last year guided the Chiefs to a come-from-behind Super Bowl victory over the 49ers, completing 26-of-42 passes for 286 yards and two scores and running for another.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson previously owned the NFL’s richest contract with a four-year deal, $140 million deal ($107 million guaranteed). Mahomes’ new deal will also mark the longest NFL contract extension in league history, eclipsing the eight-year, $98.6 million pact Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith signed in 2014.

NY Post

Vanguard

