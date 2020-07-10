Ize-Iyamu knocks Obaseki over ‘attack’ on Ganduje

He said: “It is obvious to everyone in Edo State and beyond now that the outgoing Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his party of tax-collectors have no record or achievements to campaign with.

“Otherwise, instead of wasting public funds on a lazy, indecorous, and irresponsible attempt to smear the reputation of Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State, they would have shown the people of Edo State consequential matters like their achievements in office.

“It is nothing but hypocrisy and a lack of awareness, two traits that contributed to the failure of the Obaseki administration.

“The fact of the matter remains that if Obaseki were to be a resident of Kano State today, he would have been arrested and swiftly prosecuted by Governor Ganduje’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, a state anti-corruption agency established to tackle corruption cases. It is no surprise, given the nature of Obaseki’s administration that such an agency does not exist in Edo State.

“If Obaseki has nothing to show or tell Edo people beyond childish mudslinging, then he can hold his peace until September 19th when he is finally shown the exit door after four years of failure in office.”