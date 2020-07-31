Ize-Iyamu felicitates newly-elected Edo NMA Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Edo Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has congratulated the newly-elected chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Edo State Chapter, Dr. Harrison Omokhua.

In a message signed by the Chairman of the Edo APC Media Campaign Council, Mr. John Mayaki, Pastor Ize-Iyamu expressed confidence that Dr. Harrison Omokhua will provide the needed leadership to help medical practitioners in the state navigate the current challenging health realities owing to the pressure and complications presented by the outbreak of COVID-19 and its management.

The message read: “Prof. Idia and I send a hearty congratulations to the incoming Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Harrison Omokhua.”

“I have heard a lot about his innovation and leadership from Prof. Idia considering that they are both colleagues and have been so for many years.”

“As a liberal and innovative young man, his emergence spells only good and greatness for the state’s medical association. This is made more important by the current challenging health realities that the world is experiencing which, consequently, tasks medical practitioners to be brave in the face of existential dilemmas. The situation demands intrepid leadership, one that is responsible and courageous, hence motivating the zeal of Edo health workers—Dr. Harrison will provide such leadership.”

“I wish him fortitude, wisdom, and foresight needed to pilot the affairs of the ever-important medical association.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: