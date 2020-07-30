IPPIS:  793,580 FG employees, 63% ASUU members captured —AGF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Yinka Kolawole

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, said that the salary accounts of 793,580 Federal government employees and about 63 percent of members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have been captured on the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS). Idris disclosed this when the Senate Committee on ICT led by its Chairman, Senator Yakubu Oseni, paid an oversight visit to the Treasury House in Abuja.

He added that the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) is central to the implementation of the Federal Government (FG) public financial management reforms initiatives aimed at positioning Nigeria economy among the best by the year 2020 and beyond.

Ahmed stated: “IPPIS has FG employees of 793,580 salary accounts; Ministries on IPPIS platform-602, Navy-23,863, Air Force-19,656, Army-116,117, Police-293,571, Immigration-24,663, Civil Defence-55,611 and Nigeria Correctional Service-30,133, adding that 63% of ASUU members have also been captured.” According to him, in accordance with Pillar 3 of the Bureau of Public Service Reform (BPSR), the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has keyed into several initiatives such as Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS), Treasury Single Account (TSA), Audit Modernization, Open Treasury Portal and Revenue and Investment Monitoring Dashboard, adding that these reforms are technology-based information and communication, ICT applications and content.

“Notably among these are GIFMIS, IPPIS, TSA and Open Treasury Portal which are web-based. “To implement the TSA on the application is a huge task that must be driven by experts because of the online, real time, budget based, and web based, also, the Office is manned by more than 99% ICT compliance staff because what we do is ICT related,” he said.

