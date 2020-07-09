Inter Milan rival Napoli with €80m bid for Lille’s Osimhen

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Osimhen is currently on the radar of several European clubs with Italian giants Inter Milan the latest, as reports have it that the Serie A club have made an €80million bid for the striker.

Lille president Gerard Lopez earlier confirmed that there were ongoing negotiations between the French side and Italian giants Napoli over the transfer of the Nigerian star.

Osimhen is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe considering his superb performances for Lille since he replaced Ivorian star, Nicolas Pepe.

But despite all the clubs that have shown interest to sign the lad, Napoli are closing in on the player’s signature but now rivals Inter have reportedly made a bid.

Earlier, Premier League giants Liverpool also showed interest in the Super Eagles striker and reports say the Anfield landlords were yet to make an official bid.

Scoring 18 goals in a season with six assists has made Victor Osimhen a target for many clubs with Arsenal and Manchester United also reported to be monitoring him. It was also gathered that Napoli are said to have put forward a massive sum of €80 million for them to lure him to Italy in a deal which will make him the highest-paid Nigerian footballer in history.



