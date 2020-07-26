Insecurity: Onuesoke faults Buhari’s intervention in Mali

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s peace mission to Mali, saying it was wrongly timed.

Onuesoke, in a telephone conversation with Vanguard, said the President had no business in Mali, saying the internal security situation in Nigeria called for greater attention.

His words: “No one gives what he does not have and as such, the increasing outbreak of domestic violence in Nigeria should be the priority of President Buhari and not what is happening in a neighbouring country.

“His concern should be how to resolve the series of violence in the country occasioned by the militant Islamist group and the armed herdsmen.

“More so, within this week, the media reported the summary execution of five aid workers by the Boko Haram terrorists and the President is more concerned with what is happening in a country other than his own country.

“The Boko Haram insurgency is not yet over, and it would be a grave mistake for the President to disregard the continued importance of the conflict.

“besides, suicide attacks and kidnappings have been carried out by the group this year.”

