Insecurity: Gombe College hires vigilante men to watch over institution

The management of College of Education, Billiri, in Gombe state, said the porous nature of the area had forced it to engage the services of 15 vigilante men to watch over the institution.

Provost of the College, Dr Langa Hassan, who stated this while addressing newsmen in Billiri on Thursday, said the institution was facing security challenges, especially at night.

According to him, the College is yet to be connected to the national grid, as such the management has provided solar-powered electricity to illuminate the school environment.

The provost identified lack of hostel accommodation as another major challenge discouraging enrolment into the school. READ ALSO: Ondo’s Chief Medical Director tests positive for COVID-19 He said the previous administration in the state had started the construction of hostels, which was later abandoned.

He called on well-meaning individuals in the state to complete the project for the institution.

He however said the state government maintained a rented accommodation for female students in the town, free of charge, just as the college provided 24-room apartment for male students using its internally-generated revenue.

Speaking on funding, the provost said the institution accessed N647.3 million intervention fund from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in 2019.

He said that out of the amount, N186.3 million was slated for intervention and the construction of academic staff offices.

Hassan explained that the college also bought 90 desktops computers, 15 photocopiers, 20 printers, as well as provided solar street lights.

The provost listed other projects to include construction of a twin lecture theatre, purchase of library books and the construction of micro teaching laboratories, among others.

Hassan also said that the institution constructed a central store and renovated the College Guest House using internally-generated revenue.

He said the school had not received any intervention from TETFund this year as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 .

