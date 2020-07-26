Insecurity: Continuous retaining of service chiefs posed disaster for Nigeria – Junaid

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – In the face of the waves of insecurity in the nation, the Second Republic Senator, Dr. Junaid Muhammad has expressed fear that continuous retaining of the service chiefs believed to be long overdue in the seat posed a disaster for the country.

Dr. Junaid said that the Nigerian Armed Forces as an institution has rules and regulations guiding its operations and ignoring these rules and regulations by any government or president could plunge the nation into disaster.

In his words, “Nigerians are watching with great concern the level of insecurity in the country and are holding the government of the day, Buhari led administration fully responsible for the state of affairs. They do so not because they want to be harsh on the President but do so because that is the reality internationally. In any country, the primary responsibility of the government (any government either democracy or dictatorship) is the protection of the lives, properties, and dignity of the people of the country. And that responsibility must only be in the hands of those who are in power.

Today, Buhari, his party, friends, or relations are in power and Nigerians are holding them squarely for the state of affairs. And it is in pursuit of this, common logical governance that their own elected representatives I understand the Senate passed a resolution asking the president to do away with these nonperforming Generals (serving chiefs) who have failed to prevail on the attacks by the bandits and therefore failed to guarantee safety, security and social harmony especially in the northeast and northwest. And for whatever reasons the President did not respond but he responded through one of his spokesperson been very rude and telling the electorate representatives that they have no business to tell the President to sack the serving chiefs. And if that is the case, we are in very serious trouble and what is in front of us would even be a bigger disaster.

The NASS doesn’t control the service chiefs directly and in a normal civilized democratic setting, the president cannot treat elected representatives of the people shabbily.

”Retaining nonperforming serving chiefs and blaming all those who criticize the insecurity of the country, it is obvious that the generals are not doing well and acquiring a huge amount of money which the country cannot afford.

“Secondly, the Nigerian Armed Forces is an institution of themselves and must be managed well. Managing them well must be done following the rules and regulations as regards there recruitment, training, promotions as well as the limit of the tenure of their officers’ ones given any position. And the moment a government or the president decides to ignore all these rules and regulations which are the cornerstone and operation guide, then it is asking for disaster. I sincerely hope that Buhari is not asking for a disaster for this country. Because if he does, quite a number of our people and other institutions will go with the armed forces and with the government of the day,” Dr. Junaid however said.

