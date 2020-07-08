Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

The defected deputy governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi has called on the state Chief Judge, Justice Olarewaju Akeredolu to uphold the integrity and supremacy of the constitution on the desperate bid by the executive to remove him from office through the State House of Assembly by all means possible and at all cost.

This call was contained in an open letter to the Chief Judge of the state entitled ” Uphold The Integrity Of Your Office”.

The letter was signed on his behalf by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore in Akure.

It said ” Like never before, as the Chief Judge of Ondo State, the move by the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu to remove the deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi from office through the State House of Assembly gives you a vital opportunity to uphold the integrity of Ondo State judiciary and its independence.

“The founding value of our constitution is the enshrinement of the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law. This creates an ideal legal world, which your good office has the task of translating into reality as envisaged by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999. In a nutshell the calling of your office is to uphold the integrity and supremacy of the constitution.

“In an ideal democracy, all power, especially state power, must be exercised under law and according to the dictates of law. If law governs power then it should be able to regulate those that are subject to it.

“The constitution of our country and the values in it, stand supreme – above the legislature, the executive and above all judicial officers.

“This open letter is coming to you at this auspicious time because of the sacred role you may have to play in the imminent plan by the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN to remove his Deputy, Alfred Agboola Ajayi by all means possible and at all cost. The government’s position is not hidden; it is already in the public space.

“It’s needless mentioning the level of desperation which Mr Governor has show on this vexatious matter because history already has a place for his hypocritical stance in the law profession being a former President, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

“But your lordship, you have a name and integrity to protect. The cerebral Chinua Achebe once said that: “One of the truest tests of integrity is its blunt refusal to be compromised.”

“If there’s any time the good people of Ondo State need your integrity, it’s now! And the reason is not farfetched as the Governor has succeeded in compromising his party’s leadership in the state; the legislature. However, we, the people of Ondo State, still hold this believe that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

“Your Lordship, the point here is that the impeachment process initiated by fourteen (14) members of the 9th session of the Ondo State House of Assembly on 7th July,, 2020, is dead on arrival.

“This is because simultaneously, nine (9) members of the same Assembly jointly signed a resolution disassociating themselves from the whole process.

” The implication of the action of the nine parliamentarians is that the planned impeachment of the Deputy Governor cannot proceed beyond the signed notice of impeachment.

“For clarity, section 188(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which put a stop at the process is produced below:

“A motion of the House of Assembly that the allegation be investigated shall not be declared as having been passed unless it is supported by the votes of not less than two-thirds majority of the all the members of the House of Assembly

“The pertinent question therefore is, what’s the votes of not less than two-thirds majority of all the members of the House of Assembly- 2/3 of 26 = 18. When nine (9) is subtracted from twenty-six (26) the result is seventeen (17). It is a settled principle of law ‘that one cannot build something on nothing” as the whole edifice will collapse.

“All discerning minds in Ondo State know today, that the next line of action is that the Governor in his desperation will bring into full force the enormous power and influence of his office to bear on Your Lordship to join in this illegal arrangements to oust the Deputy Governor.

” He will attempt to force Your Lordship to appoint a panel of seven persons to do the hatchet job.

Ajayi said ” Your Lordship, please do not compromise so that history will be kind to you. History, we say, will surely vindicate the just and the wicked will surely be punished”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

