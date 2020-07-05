Imo uncovers eight ‘pensioners’ receiving N300m annually

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie,

Imo State government, yesterday, made public its findings in the payroll system regarding pension fraud which involved eight persons said to be receiving N330 million annually as pension.

The governor, Hope Uzodinma, disclosed this in Owerri, after meeting with the leadership of the state chapters of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, led by Josiah Ugochukwu, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Austin Chilakpu and Trade Union Congress, TUC, at the Government House in Owerri.

The governor said the findings also included over one thousand pensioners who retired in 1976 but still receiving pension, just as he pointed out that pensioners in the verified database had all been paid upto date except those having issues.

READ ALSO: Best diet for your pet dogs

“The highlight of the fraud was that 8 persons were earning N330m annually as pension, one of them late”, he said.

“A retired judge was earning N300,000 monthly above what was due to him as pension and a late SSG to the government was still earning pension, many years after his death.”

“The good news was that as at yesterday all pensioners in the verified database had been paid up to date while those who had issues with their data would have to resolve them before they can receive payment.”

Kindly Share This Story: