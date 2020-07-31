Ighrakpata commends Okowa over three security-related bills

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

The Deputy Chief Whip and Member Representing Uvwie Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Solomon Ighrakpata, has noted with satisfaction events in the state legislature in the past few weeks.

Speaking with newsmen immediately after plenary, Ighrakpata who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Special Duties, said the passage of three bills within a week was commendable.

He named the bills to include the Delta State Community Security Corps Agency Bill, the Delta State Occupational Safety Bill and the Delta State Violence Against Persons Bill.

Ighrakpata stated that the growing insecurity in the country informed the initiative for the Delta State Community Security Corps Agency and commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for sending the bill to the House.

He said the community-based security outfit when established would be collaborating with other security agencies for policing the state.

The Uvwie representative explained that the Delta State Occupational Safety Bill was another smart move by the Governor at maintaining law and order across the state.

Ighrakpata expressed optimism that the two bills will help improve the security situation in the state, stressing that sustainable peace and a crime-free environment were needed for growth and development to thrive in the state.

On the bill for a law to eliminate violence in private and public life and prohibit all forms of violence against persons, the Deputy Chief Whip said the proposed law will change domestic lifestyle in many homes across the state.

He emphasized that the quick legislative actions on the three executive bills were an attestation to the seriousness attached to peace, security and good governance of the state by the Delta State House of Assembly.

The Lawmaker assured of continued synergy between the state legislature and the Executive in the development of the state.

Vanguard News

