Igbo group condemns Southern Kaduna killings

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A group, on the platform of United Igbo Journalists Forum, UIJF, Abuja, has condemned the recent killings in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

The group, in a statement in Abuja, Friday, issued by Emeka Nze and Godwin Mbachu, its Chairman and Secretary, respectively, said it was pained by the wanton destruction of lives and properties, describing it as one killing too many.

The Forum condemned the incessant killings that are fast reducing Southern Kaduna to a killing field.

It reminded governments at all levels that they exist primarily for the protection of lives and property and urged them, especially the Federal Government, to ensure that the people of Southern Kaduna are availed the right of protection.

While commiserating with families of those that lost their loved ones and the Kaduna State government, it urged the security forces to deploy the intelligence available to them to fish out the culprits with a view to prosecuting them and stamping out the killings.

The statement read in part: “We condemn in strong terms the recent killings in Southern Kaduna, where many lives were lost.

“We feel pained by this ugly development and urge the relevant authorities to halt the killings. We also plead against reprisal attacks by the affected communities, as vengeance belongs to God.”

In the last one week, Vanguard has reported no fewer than 63 people, including women and children, killed in Ja’ama, Kaura Local Government areas, Doka Avong in Kajuru area council and Gora Gan in Zango Kataf Local Government.

