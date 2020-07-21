IFMA Nigeria lauds federal government’s handover of National Theatre

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

The International Facility Management Association, IFMA, Nigeria Chapter, has lauded the federal government’s initiative of handing over the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, to the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, and the Banker’s Committee, saying the symbolic event which happened on Sunday, July 12 2020, was not only commendable but equally a step in the right direction.

The Acting President of IFMA Nigeria, Mr. Segun Adebayo, who made this known in a statement, said “This initiative of the federal government through the Ministry of Information and Culture, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Banker’s Committee should also be extended to other national facilities such as the National Museum and National Stadium among others that are not being put into optimal use”.

While commending all parties including Lagos state government, Adebayo also advised the Central Bank of Nigeria and Bankers Committee as critical parties to the success of the project to activate the “Sustainability Road Map” through the proactive engagement of professional facility management process as they commence the revamping of the national monument.

According to him, one of the challenges with the effective operation of National Theatre was lack of professional management of the facility. “I urge the driver of the project to begin with the end in mind by engaging professional facility management practitioners as part of the team of the consultants on the project.

“Infact, IFMA Nigeria Chapter, is not only willing but equally ready to offer free professional services as our support towards the success of the project. This will guarantee the sustainability and positive impact on the economy through job creation and other associated value creations for artisans and technicians” he noted.

Earlier in the year, the Association celebrated the World Facility Management Day, drawing attention to the significant contribution that FM makes to the global economy.

This contribution of FM professionals impacts positively on the health, safety, productivity and well-being of everyone who utilises the built environment. Facility Managers create, operate and maintain conducive environment where people work, recreate and also reside across the world.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

