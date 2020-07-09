IBEDC warns residents as rains begin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc, on Thursday, called on its esteemed customers and the public to be very cautious around electrical installations within its network as the rainy season begins to gather momentum.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Company Engr. John Ayodele, in a statement made available to newsmen, said that the rainy seasons often witness the highest levels of incidents within the electricity distribution sector because of heavy rainfall, windstorms, and floods.

Engr. Ayodele, therefore, urged members of the public to be on their guards to avoid falling victims of an accident that could easily occur during the rains.

Speaking on the need to observe all safety regulations especially during the rainy season, Engr. Ayodele said that IBEDC is concerned about the safety of its customers and staff, hence, the need for more sensitisation and education now.

“There is a need to create awareness on safety measures during the rainy season because of the hazards that electricity and water can cause.”

“Avoid conditions that can compromise your safety around electricity, such as using wet electrical appliances or handling them with wet hands; stepping in puddles of water that could potentially be charged. You should also guard against exposed electrical wires, and ensure your houses are well earthed.”

Engr. Ayodele furthermore, called on customers within IBEDC’s network to stay clear of snapped power wires and cables, sagging lines, and fallen poles.

He said if there is any such incident, customers should call the Customer Care 0700-123 9999 or report through the company’s social media handles immediately while maintaining a safe distance from the point of the accident.

He warned against the practice of conducting commercial activities under power lines and cables, noting that the cables could easily snap due to strong winds.

Ayodele, further advised customers not to engage quack electricians to wire their houses or carry out repairs as errors and deviation from sound technical practice and poor workmanship may lead to fires, loss of properties, and even loss of life in some cases.

