Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – ANAMBRA State-born oil magnet and billionaire, Prince Arthur Eze, narrated Sunday how he used to open doors for politicians who visited his father’s house when he was young.

Addressing reporters at Ukpo, his home town in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra State, Eze also recalled how some northern governors during the second republic gave him multimillion naira contracts that changed his live.

He said: “My father was a member Eastern Nigeria House of Chiefs during the time of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Premier Michael Okpara. I used to open doors for politicians whenever they came around. I was very small then.

“My father never opposed any leader, be he a Yoruba or Hausa. It is not in our blood. We preferred to live in peace with everybody.”

According to him, for the Igbo man to be president, they (Igbo) must love themselves, regretting that what is happening among the Igbo does not show that they love each other.

He observed that the money accruing to the local governments were being diverted by the governors, especially the South East governors and wondered how the rural populace could feel the impact of government.

He added: “My local government, Dunukofia, makes about N150 million every month. Has Governor Obiano built anything in Dunukofia? Has he brought any industry in Anambra?

“Tell me. your children, where are they going to go tomorrow? Go to Yoruba land, you will see industries. Go to Rivers State, you’ll see industries.”

He also spoke on the 2023 president, saying that only the grace of God could make Igbo man president.

“We shall pray to God to find an Igbo man who has character to help people, like the Northern people who are kind. I would prefer someone who has conscience; somebody who will remember you. I don’t care where you come from.

“I went to the north; they didn’t know who I was. Former Governor Abubakar Rimi gave me $12 million to build Kano TV in 1980. I didn’t have N1 then.

‘He also called Governor Solomon Lar and he gave me $12 million contract for Plateau TV$12 million. It was the same thing in Katsina, Borno and Kaduna. Then, they put me in oil business. They didn’t care where I came from. Tell me any Igbo man who can do that.

“During the time of Jonathan, we had the Secretary to the Government of the Federation [SGF]. What did he do for Igbo people? He brought Julius Berger and they tarred his own road; the one leading to his house. All our roads were bad.

“ It is President Buhari that is tarring our roads now. Look at Enugu – Onitsha Road, Enugu – Port Harcourt Road, Second Niger Bridge. He modernized Zik’s grave. Did Jonathan do that? Jonathan’s people even wrote petition against him. His people said that he took their land and built a house. They copied me the petition and I showed it to him. I said look at it, they are your people. You could not even help your people. What do you want the north to do?”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: