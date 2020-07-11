Kindly Share This Story:

Miss Arowolo Temitope, a victim of human trafficking, has said she won’t wish on even the devil what she experienced in Lebanon, advising girls to work hard in Nigeria to realise their dreams as against traveling abroad for greener pastures.

Temitope gave the advice on her return to Nigeria in the company of 19 other victims on Saturday, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport In Abuja.

She said: “I am happy to be home. Going to Lebanon is like going to hell; nobody knows that will happen there.

“I advise girls to stay here in Nigeria and try to make it; the way the Lord puts them through, because going outside there was like a hell, not only in Lebanon.

“What I experienced in Lebanon, I pray even not for Satan to experience it,” she said.

A video of Temitope had circulated on the internet regarding the violation of her human rights and those of other foreign domestic workers in Lebanon.

Temitope, 31, in the video said that she was beaten by Mahmoud Zahran, the husband of her employer, Feyzeh Diab, on April 25, at a home where they live in Choueifat, South of Beirut, accusing her of stealing a phone.

She courageously exposed series of assault and sexual harassment from both Zahran and Diab which attracted the attention of the Federal Government.

Receiving the victim, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC-Oyo), described Temitope’s return as “a dream come true.”

Akande-Sadipe said that the matter is not over as the committee would further investigate to unearth all that really happened.

