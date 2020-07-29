How we’re working to reduce hepatitis B in children — FG

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja
The federal government said yesterday that it had begun plans to ensure Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection was reduced to less than 2 per cent in children below the age of five.
Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the 2020 World Hepatitis Day, in Abuja, said the country recognized vaccination as a critical intervention to help eliminate HBV infection by 2030.
Ehanire, who also used the occasion to launch the guidelines for the prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission of Hepatitis B, noted that Nigeria was working in partnership with the Regional Resolution to reduce the virus through vaccination.
According to him, the nation was one of the first African countries to introduce a birth dose of HBV vaccine in 2004.
He stressed that working in alignment with the regional resolution, Nigeria would reduce Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection to less than 2% in children under five years by the end of 2020, adding that Nigeria has made progress in the area of Hepatitis B birth dose vaccination through domestic contribution to financing vaccination and expand access to services.
In his words: “We established the National Viral Hepatitis Control programme in 2013, to coordinate all national efforts and through this, developed National documents, including policies, a strategic plan, guidelines, training materials, and a treatment centre directory, which are in use.
“One of the major challenges of Hepatitis B birth dose vaccination is the inadequate domestic contribution to finance vaccines and expand access to services.
“In recent times, the country has made progress in this area; we are committed to a three-billion-dollar Nigeria Strategy on Immunisation and PHC Systems Strengthening (NSIPSS).
“This is our plan for transitioning to financial ownership of the immunisation and primary healthcare system over a 10-year period, from 2018-2028.
“In 2018 Nigeria conducted a National AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey which showed a prevalence of 8.1% for Hepatitis B (HBV) and 1.1% for Hepatitis C (HCV). It could be estimated that about 20 million people are chronically infected.”
While stating that Nigeria has not in any way defaulted in its co-financing obligations of routine immunization implementation in the last 3years, he revealed that the Health Team has worked on strengthening routine immunization through the establishment of a National Emergency Routine Immunization (NERICC) in 2017, which he said has recorded several gains.