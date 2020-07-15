How welfare destroys the future, cripples and keeps you always waiting for help

Kindly Share This Story:

There’s a saying that “Welfare Offers Short-Term Help And Long-Term Poverty” and the truth is, only lazy people believe otherwise.

Also, Abraham Lincoln once said “You cannot help men permanently by doing for them what they could and should do for themselves”

No doubts, with the above sayings, welfare destroys the future of those who depend on it but why then do Africans depend so much on welfare?

The government provides at least one means-tested, welfare-type program to roughly one out of every five African. In one sense, the government’s approximately provides 100 different welfare programs, do an excellent job, lifting millions of people out of poverty, according to their own reports. However, the welfare system fails to prepare people to take care of themselves, makes poor people more financially fragile, and creates incentives to remain on welfare forever.

The first failure of foreign welfare programs is to favor help with current consumption while placing almost no emphasis on investments, job training or anything else that might allow today’s poor people to become self-sufficient in the future.

Many Africans wish they could secure waivers from the government so that people on various welfare programs are not required to either work or go to job training classes in order to continue to receive benefits. This is short-sighted because it keeps people dependent on welfare benefits.

It is the classic story of giving a man a fish or teaching him how to fish. Foreign welfare programs hand out lots of fish but never seem to teach people how to fish for themselves.

The problem is not a lack of job training programs, or lack of jobs but rather the fact that the job training programs fail to help people.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Journalists get welfare scheme

A study shows that people who lost their jobs and participated in a welfare job training program were less likely to be employed afterwards than those who lost their jobs and did not receive any job training. That is, job training made people worse off instead of better. If we want to wean people off of welfare, we must figure out how to do a better job of enhancing their job skills, employability, and earnings potential.

Broadly defined, welfare comprises all resources; physical goods, skills and technical know-how, financial grants (gifts) or concessional loans, which are transferred by donors to recipient countries or from the government of the country.

Charles N Lamber, leader of Africa’s first Economic War does not believe that welfare programs lift people out of poverty. He believes that welfare makes poor people dependent and encourage them to stay poor, hence he says it is extremely ineffective and does not work.

Lambert condemns this act of begging, welfare as a way of getting out of the poverty-stricken situation of the African economy.

In episode 13 of the Economic War Show, Lambert says Africans must learn to control its resources rather than depend on foreign welfare because it is counterproductive and cannot be a way out.

He says when you depend on welfare, you destroy the future and everything around you, you lose your natural instinct to survive, to create, to develop new ideas for jobs because you are waiting for welfare, it cripples you and keeps you always waiting for help.

There are ways to make money, ways to help one another in Africa without depending on welfare, the Black Wall Street platform has about 19 roles that you can choose to be part of which will earn you dollars monthly.

No more excuses, poverty must be kicked out, the spirit of dependence on welfare must be buried, this is the time for you to learn how to fish and get long term help which will keep your pocket smiling, you cannot live to tell your children you survived by depending on welfare, jump on the investment opportunities now and secure your future with the black wall street programs.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: