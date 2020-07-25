Holmes, Davido collaborate in new single “Love”

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigeria’s fast-rising artist, Holmes, currently making waves on social media and radio stations has teamed up with ace musician, Davido to release a hot single titled “Love”.

The collabo with Davido has been hailed as one of the best sounds to come out of the Nigerian music scene in the COVID-19 era. Davido, in his usual self, sang his heart out to the contagious melody.

Holmes, whose real name is Umughare Prosper, hails from Warri, Delta State. Before this collabo with Davido, Holmes had earlier released a single titled “Break it in January”, produced by Mystro, a leading music producer in the country.

With a widely growing debut music video for the song Magician, the song was produced by Kel-P, while the music video was directed by Legacy Films.

The music video, Magician, is an action-packed video filled with non-stop entertainment. Holmes will be releasing an EP as well as his complete album soon.

The singer hailed to be the next big thing in the African music arena has already featured YCee, Yung6ix and just featured award-winning artist, Davido.

“Love”, produced by Speroach is currently making waves in clubs. Holmes has shown he is a busy and hardworking artist as he just finished shooting the music video for his song featuring Davido which will be out in August. The video was directed by Legacy Films.

