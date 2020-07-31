Health workers call for more testing laboratories, isolation centres in FCT

Kindly Share This Story:

The National President, the Nigerian Union of Allied health Professionals (NUAHP), Dr. Obinna Ogbonna, has urged the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to establish more testing molecular laboratories and isolation centres within the territory.

Ogbonna made the call at the inauguration of the NUAHP FCTA chapter on Thursday in Abuja.

He commended the administration for the efforts put in place especially during the COVID-19 pandemic in providing some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to its members and other allowances.

“I request that other incentives that would boost the morale of our members as they discharge their duties should be put in place

“More testing molecular laboratories and isolation centres should be put in place in our various designated hospitals,” he said.

He advised all frontline health workers to keep safe as they render their services in keeping others alive.

The national president described the inauguration of the unit executives as a dream come true after so many years of waiting.

Ogbonna urged the new executives to work for the welfare of members and uplifting of the union’s goals and aspirations in the FCTA.

He admonished members of the chapter to cooperate with the new executives for maximum success.

The NUAHP General Secretary, Martin Egbanubi, described the FCTA Unit of the union as synonymous with the epicentre of the union’s activities.

Egbanubi said that the union had for long looked forward to the event where relevant professionals in the Hospital Management Board of FCTA would be officially admitted into the union and have democratically elected leaders.

The newly inaugurated official of the branch is Simon Shadalafiya Chairman, Abdulkareem Bolaji – Vice Chairman, Henry Oshowo – Secretary and Ajah Philip Assistant Secretary.

Others are Mayowa Ipaye -Financial Secretary, Mary Ibrahim -Treasurer, Kamaldeen Ibrahim- Public Relations Officer, and Emma Ngwu- Auditor

The post of women leaders was reserved for optometrist Association.

