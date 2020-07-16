Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Barely three days after the former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari refused to observe public health protocols at the Aminu Kano Airport, Kano, a serving governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has also refused to observe the health protocols at Port Harcourt Airport.

According to Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, on the 14th of July at the Port Harcourt Airport, the Adamawa State governor, Fintiri, and eight others on arrival at the airport breached security and refused to follow the public health protocols.

FAAN, in a tweet, condemned the conduct of Governor Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

FAAN said: “Governor Alh. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who arrived Port Harcourt International Airport aboard aircraft 5N-IZY, at 17:08 hrs on 14th July 2020 with 8 others, and flagrantly refused to observe the Airport Security and Public Health protocols as directed by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on #COVID19 by refusing to have his temperature checked, or being sanitised by the health officials.”

“His whole entourage of eight (8)did exactly as he did. The team that came to receive them drove right through the barricades up to the terminal building ignoring traffic and Aviation Security instructions.”

FAAN further said: “It is unacceptable, and as such it has also been duly escalated. FAAN hereby cautions all airport users, especially our esteemed VIPs, to please respect the Presidential directive by observing airport Security and Public Health travel protocols put in place to protect all air travellers against acts of unlawful interference, infection and the spread of the COVID-19.”

— Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) July 16, 2020



Unlike Governor Fintiri, the agency also revealed that another governor, Seyi Makinde of Oyo who used the Port Harcourt Airport observed all protocols subjecting himself to health checks.

Vanguard

