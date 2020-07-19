Hazard describes injury-riddled debut Madrid season as worst ever

Kindly Share This Story:



Eden Hazard admitted his first year with Real Madrid has been the worst season of his career.

Former Chelsea star Hazard cost Madrid an initial fee reported to be €100million last July but has endured an injury-plagued 2019-20.

A hamstring issue delayed his debut for Los Blancos, while foot and ankle problems have contributed to him starting just 21 games in all competitions.

Madrid have won the Supercopa de Espana and LaLiga in 2019-20 and remain in the Champions League, though they lost the first leg of their last-16 tie against Manchester City 2-1.

ALSO READ: Arteta confident FA Cup run can persuade Aubameyang to stay

While Hazard was pleased to have got off to a triumphant start at the Santiago Bernabeu, he acknowledged he contributed little to the cause.

“There have been injuries, but I hope next year will be even better,” Hazard, who was left out of the squad to face Leganes on Sunday, told franceinfo.

“Even if this season had not been terrible for me, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience than coming here and winning the league in my first year.

“This year, it is collectively that we won the title, because on an individual level I have surely had the worst season of my career.”

If Madrid overturn their deficit against City, they will face Juventus or Lyon in the quarter-finals when the Champions League heads to Lisbon.

“It was a somewhat bizarre season with everything that happened,” said Hazard.

“The season is already very good, but I think it can be even better if we progress from our last-16 second leg of the Champions League.

ALSO READ: Gundogan urges Man City to shape up after FA Cup exit

“When you play for Real Madrid, you want to win all the possible titles. The next one, it has to be the Champions League, even if it’s going to be difficult because we have to play at Manchester City and they have a very nice team.”

Guiding Madrid to LaLiga glory saw Zinedine Zidane take his trophy haul across two spells in charge to 11 – three shy of Miguel Munoz’s club record.

“We all know Zidane as a player, he was the best. As a coach, we don’t even need to describe him anymore,” said Hazard.

“He has proven, in just a few years, that he is already one of the best coaches. He trusts his players and his players trust him. That’s why it works.”

Madrid are on course to concede the fewest amount of goals in a 38-game LaLiga season in their history, and Hazard thinks having “one of the best centre-backs in history” in Raphael Varane has been key.

The winger said: “In my career, I have known very great defenders, such as John Terry or Vincent Kompany.

“I think Rapha, even though he is still young, is already one of the best centre-backs in history. The partnership he has with Sergio Ramos is great.”

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: