Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Hawaii Nigeria unveils BBNaija’s Mercy, Venita, actress Sophie Alakija as ambassadors

On 2:03 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BBNaija mercy

By Juliet Ebirim

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner Mercy Eke, alongside fellow housemate – Venita Akpofure and actress, Sophie Alakija have been announced as brand ambassadors for Hawaii Nigeria Soap.

For the official unveiling, the brand had planned a larger-than-life event but due to the ongoing pandemic, plans were put on hold. To reiterate the brand’s progressiveness and adaptability, announcements were made virtually via Instagram Live.

Also read: Only 25 career Ambassadors were recalled ― Garba Shehu

This drew a large number of people who were excited about the new ambassadors. The unveiling progressed into an interactive session between the audience and the brand ambassadors.

Celebrities, including Mike Edwards a BBNaija Season 4 ex-housemate joined in the interactive session. The brand further emphasized its commitment to delivering quality to consumers.

Speculations reveal that plans to send the newly unveiled ambassadors to Hawaii next year are underway.

Hawaii Soap, a product of Evans Industry, Nigeria has built a one-of-a-kind reputation in Nigeria, with a strong cult of followers who are drawn to its products.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!