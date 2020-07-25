Hawaii Nigeria unveils BBNaija’s Mercy, Venita, actress Sophie Alakija as ambassadors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner Mercy Eke, alongside fellow housemate – Venita Akpofure and actress, Sophie Alakija have been announced as brand ambassadors for Hawaii Nigeria Soap.

For the official unveiling, the brand had planned a larger-than-life event but due to the ongoing pandemic, plans were put on hold. To reiterate the brand’s progressiveness and adaptability, announcements were made virtually via Instagram Live.

This drew a large number of people who were excited about the new ambassadors. The unveiling progressed into an interactive session between the audience and the brand ambassadors.

Celebrities, including Mike Edwards a BBNaija Season 4 ex-housemate joined in the interactive session. The brand further emphasized its commitment to delivering quality to consumers.

Speculations reveal that plans to send the newly unveiled ambassadors to Hawaii next year are underway.

Hawaii Soap, a product of Evans Industry, Nigeria has built a one-of-a-kind reputation in Nigeria, with a strong cult of followers who are drawn to its products.

Vanguard News

