Having big breasts come with stigma -Kim Manana

Kindly Share This Story:

South African plus size model and Instragram sensation, Kim Manana who became a brand influencer on account of her mammoth breasts has shared her experience on living with big breasts. The beautiful woman via a video she shared on her Instagram page educates her followers on issues around having big breasts.

“I really struggled because having big breasts come with stigma,” she said. “You are seen as thick, a sex symbol, even promiscuous. A typical male couldn’t see me as a normal female with feelings but just a sex object. It became really hard for me to have a serious relationship, it was always really about my looks. Relationships are something I found very difficult to keep because of my looks,” she added.

She also revealed that having big boobs automatically makes you look obscene, adding that dresses that would have meant nothing to anyone on a slim girl becomes a bomb on her as many would see it as inappropriate.

“Anything I wear, no matter how it is, there seems to be a sex stamp on it. If a skinny or normal slim girl wears what I wear they wouldn’t even be noticed but for me it’s a different story. A lot of people think of your looks, forgetting it is just basically genetic and has nothing to do with your person. Another thing about having big breasts is sleeping positions. I always liked to sleep on my stomach but because of my big breasts I have to stop and sleep on my back. It’s been a real struggle accepting myself.

What defines me is what I have inside not outside. My relations with people and not my looks is what defines me,” she said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: