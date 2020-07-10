Gunmen kill youth leader in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Unidentified gunmen reportedly killed a youth leader in Umuebule Community, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Godwin Njoku.

The youth leader, Biggy, as he was popularly called, was the immediate past youth president of the Rivers’ community.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State Police Command had arrested a suspected serial killer, Ndubuisi Anthony, from the said community, last week, and recovered the decomposing body and three human skulls from his septic tank.

The cause of the killing was still unknown at press time, but a source in the area alleged that it was an assassination.

Another source in the community, who gave his name simply as Prince, said the murder might not be unconnected with issues of land tussles and other communal issues in the area.

Prince also decried the absence of security men and good road network in the area, adding that both were responsible for the prevalence of crime in the area.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP. Nnamdi Omoni, said the police are aware of the murder.

Omoni said at the moment information on the development was still sketchy, noting that investigation was ongoing.

He said: “I can confirm the development to you. But at the moment, the information I have is still sketchy.”

