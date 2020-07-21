Gunmen kill 21 in fresh Kaduna village attack

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

At least 21 people have been reported killed, while 28 others sustained various degrees of injury when gunmen attacked Kukum Daji Village of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday night.

While the State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident, the President of the Community’s Development Association, , Mr. Yashen Titus, said the gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, invaded the venue of a wedding party in the community at about 10:35 pm on Sunday night.

Titus, who explained that the suspected herdsmen opened fire on the people who attended the party, said 19 people died on the spot, while two others later died at the hospital.

The remaining injured ones, according to him, were rushed to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and other clinics in the state capital for treatment.

“The attackers stormed the village at exactly 10:35, heavily armed and started shooting sporadically at the villagers. They shot people celebrating at a party after a wedding ceremony.

“The attackers were heavily armed. 19 people died instantly from gunshots. 32 other people who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the hospitals, but unfortunately, two of them died in the hospital.

“As I speak, some of the villagers are still missing and we don’t know their whereabouts or their situation. We cannot even search deep into the bush because security agents have not been deployed to the community yet,” Mr. Titus said.

Kaduna has been experiencing a series of attacks with a recent one carried out two weeks ago.

No fewer than 38 persons lost their lives in separate attacks on two villages in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State on July 7.

The Council Chairman, Emmanuel Adamu, who confirmed the attack, said the gunmen unleashed mayhem on Ankpon Village in Nandu and Kabamu Village in Fadan Karshi, all of Numana district.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, he said the gunmen killed 38 persons including women and children.

