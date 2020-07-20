Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Gunmen kill 21 at wedding party in Kaduna

On 3:28 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Fresh attack in Kaduna village leaves 21 deadTwenty-one people have been reported killed, while 28 others sustained various degrees of injuries in a fresh attack on Kukum Daji Village of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday night by armed gunmen.

The President of the Community, Mr. Yashen Titus told Channels Television that the gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, invaded the venue of a wedding party in the community at about 10p.m., Sunday night.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct policewoman, her daughter, 4 others in Kaduna

Titus, who explained that the suspected herdsmen opened fire on the people who attended the party, said 19 people died on the spot while two others later died at the hospital.

The remaining injured ones according to him were rushed to the Barau Dikko teaching hospital and other clinics in the state capital for treatment.

The State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: 

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!