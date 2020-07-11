Gunmen attack Southern Kaduna villages, kill 20

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Gunmen on Friday, attacked Chibuak and Kigudu II communities in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, killing no fewer than 20 and many villagers missing.

On Saturday, there was another attack on Kigudu II where the villagers were preparing for a mass burial for some of the victims who were Catholics.

Security operatives, however, repelled the attacks ànd the burial was quickly conducted.

The Kaduna State Police Command PPRO, ASP Mohammad Jalige said, he will get information concerning the incidents and revert to journalists.

The Parish Priest of Damakasuwa Outstation, Rev. Fr. Aron Tanko who oversees the two communities, confirmed to journalists that, 20 people were killed while some others were still missing.

He said in Chibuak village, Kaduna, nine people were killed by the gunmen and 11 were killed in Kigudu II.

According to him, “The attacks took place on Thursday and Friday at midnight.

“Chibuak was attacked on Thursday and nine people were killed. They attacked Kigudu II on Friday night and killed 11 people,” he said.

“Some people are still missing so I cannot conclusively say this is the casualty figure. Some of those killed are my parishioners, others are Protestants.”

“We were preparing for the mass burial for our Parishioners this morning (Saturday) in Kigudu II but we could not do it when the herdsmen came attacking us again.”

“But they were repelled by the security personnel. Nobody was killed or injured. We couldn’t even conduct proper mass burial, we just offered simple prayers and they were buried.”

“Many of our villagers are at the mercy of Fulani herdsman. They are always well-armed and they invade our communities and kill people at will.”

“There are villages where people cannot even go to their farms for fear of being killed by herdsmen. We appealed to the government to address these incessant attacks on our communities and killings by herdsmen,” he said.

