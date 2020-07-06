Group seeks engagement of stakeholders in implementation of new broadcast code

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-A group, Coalition of Civil Society for Citizen’s Action against Covid-19, has thrown its weight behind the ongoing reform in the broadcasting sector with the new National Broadcasting Code.

But it sought engagement of stakeholders in the implementation of the new code which it noted, will rebrand the nation’s broadcast industry.

In a statement in Abuja, Sunday, the group through its National Coordinator, Amb. Splendour Agbonkpolor, called on the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to organise forums for stakeholders to make recommendations to strengthen the code “so it won’t frustrate the ongoing investments in the broadcasting sector.”

“We advocate for more engagements by stakeholders in the implementation of the new code which seeks to give the Nigerian government more control over broadcasting platforms not yet under government control like internet TV and radio,” it said.

The statement read further: “Having read some of the strong and salient oppositions from some concerned stakeholders on some sections of the code that tend to break the monopoly currently enjoyed by some foreign broadcasting stations and allow local contents development in our media operations, we call on the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission to organise forums for stakeholders to make recommendations to strengthen the code so it won’t frustrate the ongoing investments in the broadcasting sector.

“The NBC new code makes it mandatory for broadcast media to ensure that 70% of their productions are local content base, thereby creating an avenue to stimulate local investors in the content development sector and giving more opportunities to local producers and filmmakers. This is a welcome development and a big investment opportunity to NOLLYWOOD.

“With the advent of digital technology, the broadcasting sector has been undergoing significant technological and structural changes which have given Nigerian’ consumers access to a great variety of communications and media services.

“This new code should push the full implementation of the much talked about Digital Switch Over and stimulate citizen’s response and participation in broadcasting.

“We hereby call on the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission to ensure that broadcast stations take into consideration the economic, social, cultural, or technical nature of Nigeria and contents should be directed towards promoting these sectors.

“The Coalition of Civil Society for Citizen’s Action Against Covid-19, calls for more engagements in the implementation of the code to remove obnoxious provision while also giving the citizens the right to enjoy quality programs from broadcast stations especially on the need to transform the current pay-tv subscription mode to ‘pay as you view’.”

