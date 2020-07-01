Google floats tech, grant-based initiative to support Nigerian non profit organisations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Apparently keeping with its tradition of providing springboard for start-ups and budding organisations with social economic impact, global search engine, Google, has launched a platform to help not-for-profit organisations, NPO scale their objectives past awareness and financial hurdles.

Tagged Google for Nonprofits initiative, the tech giant aims to use the platform empower qualified not-for-profit organizations with free premium services, including access to a collection of premium apps at no cost. Google says such tools are the same tools large enterprise corporations use to gain traction in the businesses.

It said that a qualified NPO can gain access to programs such as Google Ad Grants, G-Suite for Nonprofits, YouTube’s nonprofit program, and more which will assist such organizations to work more quickly and efficiently to reach a wider audience, spur more supporters to take action, and tell their story in a more compelling way.

Nonprofits can qualify for a grant of up to $10,000 a month that is available for six months through October 2020, to spend on text-based ads among other offerings.

READ ALSO: Google to pay publishers for news content

Google said that for an NPO to be eligible for the Nonprofits program, it must be a registered nonprofit, charitable organization in Nigeria and verified by TechSoup Nigeria. It must also meet eligibility criteria listed on the Google for Nonprofits page.

Head, Government Affairs and Public Policy, West Africa, Google, Titi Akinsanmi, said: “Nonprofits face unique challenges when making decisions about what technology to acquire amid competing demands for funding and resources. Our overall goal is to provide access to tools and technology quickly and effectively, so that these organizations can focus their efforts and resources directly towards achieving their goals”

Google also announced that its philanthropic arm, Google.org will be giving a grant to Teach for Nigeria, a non-profit organization focused on support for students in underserved communities in Nigeria while the COVID-19 school closures persist.

The grant will fund a two-year teacher fellowship program to ensure more students in underserved communities get access to quality education, delivered by well-trained teaching staff. It will also fund an education intervention program to help children in underserved areas get education through alternative means like TV, radio and on-the-street public communications.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: