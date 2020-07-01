Ghost Workers’ Probe: Kwara suspends Permanent Secretary, others

Kindly Share This Story:

A statement from the State Commissioner for Communications, Kwara State, Alhaji Muritala Olanrewaju, stated that the state Government has suspended five senior officials.

The suspended five senior officials including a permanent secretary implicated in the ongoing investigation of ghost workers and suspicious deductions of workers’ salary at the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The statement said that the officials are the Permanent Secretary of the parastatal, Director of Finance and Supply of SUBEB, account officers, and staff of the Teaching Service Commission who doubled as the chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers.

“The indefinite suspension is connected to some discoveries of alleged fraud in the parastatal by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is in line with the efforts of the Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq administration to cleanse the system, particularly at SUBEB where some startling discoveries have been made.

“Salaries connected to the controversial names on the payroll have been flagged and suspended until the end of the exercise,” the statement said.

