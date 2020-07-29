ONDO 2020: Game on as Deputy Gov Ajayi sets to join Mimiko’s ZLP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

THE deputy governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi has concluded plans to join the Zenith Labour Party ZLP in a bid to realise his governorship ambition.

With his decision to join the party, a third force has therefore emerged in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

A reliable source in ZLP confirmed to Vanguard in Akure that Ajayi met with the national leaders of ZLP who is the immediate past governor of the state Dr Olusegun Mimiko and others party stalwarts in Abuja this week to perfect the plan.

Vanguard gathered that the plan had reached 80 per cent perfection.

If the plan sailed through, Ajayi will battle his former boss, Akeredolu and Eyitayo Jegede at the poll in October.

Also an aide Ajayi said that his principal has finally settled for the ZLP.

He said that the deputy governor is presently in Abuja to consult with leaders of ZLP and would publicly announce to the public his next political plan.

But vanguard learnt that Ajayi would officially defect to the ZLP next week.

His name would be replaced with that of the governorship candidate of ZLP, Rotimi Benjamin.

With this latest development, massive defection looms within the ruling All Progressive Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Ajayi who lost the PDP primary election to Eyitayo Jegede SAN would give the two dominant party a good fight in the coming poll.

He dusted other aspirants of the party to come second in the governorship primary barely a month after joining the PDP.

Vanguard also learnt that Ajayi has settled for one of Mimiko Special Adviser during his eight-year regime in the state Hon. Saka Lawal.

Hon Lawal was the running mate to Chief Olusola Oke in the 2012 governorship elections.

Lawal who is from Akoko equally contested the PDP governorship primary with Jegede in 2016.

The choice of Lawal by Ajayi was meant to divide the votes of Akeredolu in his Northern Senatorial district area of the state.

***** We are still consulting- Ajayi spokesperson

Reacting to the romance of Ajayi with Mimiko ZLP, his Media adviser Allen Sowore said “Without equivocation, let it be known that the Deputy Governor is still a member of PDP. He’s committed to the party under whose platform he contested the recent gubernatorial primary election.

“After the primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held on 22nd July 2020, where Eyitayo Jegede SAN emerged as the candidate of the party, the Deputy Governor has embarked on wide consultations with critical stakeholders within and outside Ondo State.

“He is also determined to reassure his teeming supporters following the PDP primary election.

” In a couple of days, Agboola Ajayi will announce his next line of political decision.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: