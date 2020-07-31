FUPRE, ODOGL build collaboration on technology transfer

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Uvwie local government area in Delta state has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with Onose deep oil and gas limited, ODOGL to promote technology transfer in technical areas of the oil and gas sector .

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Rim-Rukeh Akpofure and the Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer, Onose deep oil and gas ltd ,Mr Jim Elueni in a joint statement made available to newsmen at the end of the signing ceremony at the University campus said the collaboration between the two institutions will promote ” Local Content Development in the Petroleum Industry as contained in the Nigeria Local Content Act which was signed into law by the former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in 2010 and being facilitated by the Nigerian Content Development and Management Board (NCDMB). “.

The statement further reads “ODOGLngly believes that opportunities must be created for the youths of Nigeria to be involved in Crude Oil Refining Technology Transfer which is in alignment with the vision of FUPRE that her students be well-grounded in relevant applied knowledge.

READ ALSO:

The overall strategy is for the students to acquire relevant practical skills to deepen value chain in the industry and achieve sustainable growth academically. The students shall frequently do stints at the ODOGL factory during their 4-year period in the University. “.

“This Collaboration is pragmatic and very auspicious at this time when the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria is growing exponentially. This synergy shall kick-off as soon as the Collaboration Agreement is executed by both parties.”.

“Onose Deep Oil and Gas Limited (ODOGL) whose 20,000bpd Modular Refinery capacity is located at Omavovwe in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: