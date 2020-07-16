Fulani group demands 4% of Bauchi land to end clashes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam

The Bauchi State Administrative Committee of Inquiry into Land Disputes, set up by Governor Bala Mohammed to look into farmers/herders crisis in the state has received a memorandum from a Fulani socio-cultural group, Daddo Pulaku, demanding four percent of the total land area of the state.

The demand was contained in a memorandum submitted by the group to the committee yesterday where it stressed that the government should ensure the full implementation of the Cattle Routes law of Bauchi State, 2018 which enforced the non-cultivation of both sides of all major roads in the state by 30 meters from the drains.

In the memorandum by State Chairman, Muhammad Aminu Tukur, the group claimed that herders were being threatened with intense hostility that were having multiplier effect every year, and on daily basis.

According to the memorandum, “The most pertinent thing being the fact that all those challenging our right to live and choice of occupation are the most gluttonous protein (beef) eaters and addictive milk consumers. Nomadic communities all over the world are never known to be parasites but major contributors to the economy of the nation.”

The memorandum which demanded four percent of total land mass also stated that nomads had ‘serious challenges’ in all the 20 local government areas of the state with the most cases common in Itas/Gadau, Ganjuwa and Bauchi LGAs where some village heads along with land officers are apportioning grazing reserves and cattle routes to themselves and selling to individuals.

“It is a fact that our people suffer most in the hands of village heads, district heads and greedy lands officers in the LGAs. It is our opinion that for a permanent solution to the escalating conflicts between farmers and herders in Nigeria as the most pressing security challenge of our time which has the potential to degenerate into more violence and bloodshed, government at all levels must step in and address the issue squarely no matter whose ox is gored,” the group added.

….As Kano Assembly moves to castrate rapists

By Bashir Bello

Alarmed by the rampant rape cases in Kano State, the state House of Assembly, yesterday took step to ensure severe punishment for rapists, moving to have convicted rapists castrated to serve as deterrent to others.

Consequently, members of the assembly had commenced a process to review the state’s Penal Code amendment (No.12) law of 2014 to ensure castration as punishment for the rapists.

The development followed a motion by a member representing Rano Constituency, Nuraddeen Alhassan, on the floor of the house seeking for the review of the law.

Alhassan argued that reviewing the law would further reflect a stiffer punishment for rapists in the state and serve as deterrent to others, insisting that the current punishment of 14 years imprisonment was not enough.

According to him, “I am calling on the house to recall the law and amend it, to provide castration as punishment for rapists. The government should also ensure that any abandoned building in the state is completed to avoid the miscreants using them as avenues to commit their atrocities.

“The parents too should desist from sending their children for hawking; if that is done it will contribute in reducing the menace in their communities. Most of the rapists use such opportunity to lure the children and rape them, especially at the construction sites or uncompleted buildings.

“I also want to appeal to the house to look into the security issues, in order to strengthen their efforts in tackling the rape cases in the state. The house should also find out how the rape cases are being handled by the courts in the state.”

I believe these are some of the measures to be taken to end the rampant cases of rape in our society, as it is so worrisome.”

The house presided by the Speaker, Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa, adopted the motion and ordered for the recall of the law, while also calling on the government to, as a matter of urgency, look into the issue of abandoned uncompleted buildings to address the rising number of rape cases in the state.

