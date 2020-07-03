FRSC, Neimeth launch COVID-19 campaign to reduce mortality rate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Following increasing COVID-19 deaths in Nigeria, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Zone 2 Lagos and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals have launched a campaign for people to adopt preventive measures in Lagos and Ogun State.

Speaking at the Public Presentation of FRSC COVID-19 Public Enlightenment Kiosks in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Neimeth, Pharm. Matthew Azoji, said it was awful that many Nigerians are yet to believe the existence of COVID-19.

Azoji said the campaign was aimed at taking the COVID-19 campaign to the citizens as well as promote the preventive measures as directed by the World Health Organisation, WHO.

He said the campaign against the deadly disease was targeted at communities across Lagos and Ogun States.

He said: “Considering the over-crowded nature of different areas of our society as potential venues for the spread of diseases and infections, appropriate steps and care must be taken to forestall the possibility of such diseases or infections spreading. This is what makes the FRSC partnership campaign through the provision of public enlightenment kiosks, a worthy objective. Antiseptics or Disinfectants are more or less used to promote personal and environmental hygiene.

“Our use of NCP liquid and hand sanitizers for this partnership is very apt. NCP will help to promote NCDC’s recommendation of maintenance of regular Personal and Environmental Hygiene as an effective way to prevent contracting diseases and infections including COVID-19. Based on this same recommendation, NCP can be used to sanitize hands in the absence of water used to clean and disinfect surfaces in the home or office, and above all, maintain persona| and environmental hygiene”.

On his part, the Deputy Corps Commander, Administration and Human Resources, FRSC Zone RS2HQ Lagos, Innocent Etuk, said the corps will at the course of discharging their duties spread the gospel of preventions against deadly COVID-19 with encrypting messages on presented kiosks and distribution of fliers.

“Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC has the vision to eradicate Road Traffic Crashes, (RTC) and create a safe motoring environment in Nigeria with a mission to regulate, enforce and coordinate all traffic and safety management activities through sustained public enlightenment, prompt rescue services, promotion of stakeholders’ cooperation among others.

