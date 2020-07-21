Four die, two injured in Ogun road accident

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Four persons were on Tuesday confirmed dead while two others sustained various degrees of injury in a lone accident that occurred on Ososa bridge, along Sagamu- Benin expressway

The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Florence Okpe disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Okpe said the lone accident involved an OPEL commercial car, which was coming from Ijebu Ode axis going towards Sagamu.

She said, “We learned that the OPEL car was coming from Ijebu-Ode inbound Sagamu when the accident happened”.

“The eyewitness added that the car was on top speed when it suddenly lost control and plunged into the Ososa River before Odogbolu”.

“In all, six occupants were in the vehicle including the driver. One female and five males which were even against the COVID 19 guidelines and protocols”.”The two injured have been taken to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital, while the corpses of the dead had been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

Vanguard

