WAEC exams begin Aug 17, NECO Oct 5 — FG

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, exams for Senior Secondary School 3 (WASSCE) will start on August 17, according to a comprehensive schedule for various national examinations for exit classes spanning August 17 to November 18, 2020, as released by the Federal Government.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, who made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja after series of meetings with chief executives of examination bodies in the country, said the National Business and Technical Examination Board, NABTEB, examinations will start on the September 21 and end by October 15.

Other details of the schedule, according to a statement by the Federal Ministry of Education, through its Director of Press and Public Relations, Bem Goong, indicate that “the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations, SSCE, for SS3, conducted by NECO will start on October 5 and end November 18.

“The Basic Education Certificate Examinations, BECE, for JSS 3 also conducted by NECO, will start on August 24 and end September 7,” the statement added.

It read in part: “Furthermore, the National Common Entrance Examination, NCEE, which is a one-day NECO examination for intending applicants into Unity Colleges (JSS1) will run in-between the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations, i.e. on Saturday, October 17.

“Registration for the NECO (SSCE), which is ongoing, will end on September 10 and there shall be no extension for the registration whatsoever.

“The statement further indicated that the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, NBAIS, examinations will commence on Wednesday, September 23, and end October 17.

“The Minister, therefore, directed all examination bodies to release details of their examination timetables in the next seven days.

“Present at the meeting which was chaired by the Minister of State for Education, were the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono; Registrar, Joint Admissions Matriculations Board, JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede; Registrar, National Examinations Council, NECO, Professor Godswill Obioma.”

Others are “Registrar, National Business and Technical Examination Board, NABTEB, Professor Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe; National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, NBAIS, Dr. Raji, as well as the Acting Registrar of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Dr. J. O. Oke.

“For the one-day National Common Entrance Examination conducted by NECO, it is compulsory for parents and pupils to wear face masks on the exam date, while also carrying along with them alcohol-based sanitisers.”

Earlier this month, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had said Nigerian schools will not reopen until it was safe to do so, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said final year students preparing for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, SSCE, will not be allowed to return to school, contrary to what had earlier been believed.

He pointedly noted that WAEC cannot determine the resumption date of schools for Nigeria.

