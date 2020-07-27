Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – All secondary schools in the country are to résumé academic activities August 4, 2020, the federal government has said.

But the resumption, according to the Federal Ministry of Education, would only be for SS3 students writing the West African Examinations Council, WAEC and the National Examinations Council, NECO.

According to the government, “Students will have two weeks within which to prepare for the West African Examinations (WAEC) due to start on the 17th of August, 2020.”

A statement, Monday, by the Director of Press and Information of the ministry, Bem Goong, said, “These were the unanimous decisions reached today at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Honourable Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies.”

The statement read: “Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from the 4th of August, 2020 for exit classes only.

“Students will have two weeks within which to prepare for the West African Examinations (WAEC) due to start on the 17th of August, 2020.

“These were the unanimous decisions reached today at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Honourable Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

“It was agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations for safe reopening, as agreed.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: