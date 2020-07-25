FG opens COVID-19 test facilities in FCT

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

In a bid to stem the spread of the Coronavirus in the workplace, the federal government has provided facilities for the conduct of tests for civil servants in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The facilities are located at the Thisday Dome in the Central Business District of the nation’s capital city.

A memo signed by Dr. Evelyn Ngige, Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, urged the relevant authorities to “notify all staff of the availability of the testing facilities to enable members of staff who experience COVID-19 related symptoms and those wishing to get tested in your Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has according to the memo has also provided guidelines on the Control of COVID-19 service-wide “to address emerging issues in the control of the disease in the work environment.

“All Permanent Secretaries are requested to kindly bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all staff, and ensure that all parastatals and agencies under their supervision are notified,” the memo further read.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: