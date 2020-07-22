FG kicks-off Lagos-Kano railway project

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The federal government has commenced work on the Kaduna-Kano segment of the Lagos-Kano standard gauge railway, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi announced on Wednesday.

The minister in a tweet on his verified handle @ChibuikeAmaechi, with pictures of heavy-duty equipment, wrote, “onsite: contractors move in for the commencement of the Kano-Kaduna section of the Lagos to Kano rail line.”

The 305-kilometre railway has a completion timeline of two to three years subject to availability of funds.

The federal government had on May 15, 2018 signed the $6.68 billion contract with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC to complete the remaining segments of the Lagos-Kano Standard Guage rail line.

The Lagos-Kano railway modernization project started in 2006 in the second tenure of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and was broken down into phases for ease of implementation.

