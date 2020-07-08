Federal Character Commission to audit MDAs nominal rolls

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Federal Character Commission, FCC, on Wednesday said it has plans to commence the auditing of the nominal rolls of federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to be sure that they comply with the principles of federal character as enshrined in the constitution.

FCC also said that findings had revealed that the second mandate of the commission which dwells on equitable distribution of infrastural facilities and socio-economic amenities has been seemingly neglected.

Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Muheeba Dankaba, disclosed this at the maiden press briefing of the newly inaugurated commission at its national headquarters in Abuja.

She said: “The Commission shall not hesitate to impose discipline measures on any erring staff/ agency. It shall not be business as usual. We all must strive

to live above board.

“All government ministries, departments and agencies must ensure adherence to the principle of Federal Character.

To this extent, the Commission shall soon embark on audit of the nominal rolls of all government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) with a view to enforcing the principle of Federal Character without saaiﬁcing

merit.

“Findings revealed that the mandate of the Commission which dwells on equitable distribution of infrastural facilities and socio-economic amenities has been seemingly neglected

“We shall ensure that all implementing Ministries, Departments and Agencies adhere to the principles of fairness and equitable distribution of social amenities.”

She said that public concerns have been expressed and that members of the commission have been confronted before their assumption of office with seemingly unethical practices.

According to her, “It is of great concern that our laid down procedures and operational standards have been compromised.

“To enhance the power of prosecution for erring agency, the Commission shall review the laws and seek for amendments from the National Assembly where necessary.”

She said since the establishment of the commission 20 years ago, public perception has remained at its lowest ebb.

Dr. Npom, however, said her leadership was poised to change the narratives, adding, “We shall work assiduously to improve on the image of the commission with robust advocacy by engaging stakeholders in a sustained campaign of our role.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: