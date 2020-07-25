Breaking News
Father of Kwara Governor, AGF Abdul-Razaq dies at 93

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq

Demola Akinyemi

The father of Governor Abdulrahman Abdul-Razaq of Kwara state, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN(OFR) died on Saturday at the age of 93.

This is contained in a statement issued by the scion of the family Dr. Alimi  Abdul-Razaq made available to Sunday Vanguard in Ilorin.

The statement reads, “With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the AbdulRazaqs of Ilorin Emirate of Kwara State hereby announce the passing of our patriarch and statesman Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR) at the age of 93 in  Abuja. He was born in 1927.

“The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau(Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, died peacefully at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 25th, 2020(the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH.)

“The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children (including incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq), and grandchildren.

“Arrangement for his interment will be announced by the family shortly.”

