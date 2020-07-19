Explosion kills 6 children, injures 5 in Katsina community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Andy Asemota

Tragedy struck on Saturday in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State as suspected bomb blast killed no fewer than six children and left five others hospitalized in critical conditions.

A resident of Yammama, the affected community, who spoke on the condition of confidentiality, told our correspondent that the survivors of the explosion were rushed to Malumfashi General Hospital yesterday morning for treatment.

“The explosion led to the death of six children on the spot while others, who narrowly escaped death, had been hospitalized in Malumfashi,” he said.

The source also stated that the incident has left the entire Yammama village in shock and grief as at least five of the victims are said to be of the same parents.

Another source explained that many of the residents of the village were of the opinion that the enemy of the yet to be identified owner of the ill-fated farm where the incident occurred might have planted the explosives.

Our reporter learnt that the affected children were cutting grass in the said farm to feed their domestic animals when the disaster occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, could not be reached for comments as at press time yesterday however a source close to the command confirmed the incident, saying security operatives have drafted to condone off the farm and maintain the peace in the community as the police investigation is in progress.

